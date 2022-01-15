State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.73 Million Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Alliance Data Systems worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 72,184.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,458,000 after buying an additional 1,518,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,786,000 after buying an additional 111,054 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 962,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,255,000 after buying an additional 52,134 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,034,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 837,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after buying an additional 136,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.29. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $128.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

