State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,763 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of H&R Block worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 6.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.2% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 40,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRB opened at $22.10 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

