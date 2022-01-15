Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MITO stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

