StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a growth of 128.1% from the December 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GASS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 19,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,579. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $85.19 million, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

