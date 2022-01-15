Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $137.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $121.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.00. Stepan has a twelve month low of $109.08 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $435,992. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Stepan by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Stepan by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Stepan by 17.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

