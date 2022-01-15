Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,923 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,442% compared to the average volume of 115 call options.

TPH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,581,000 after buying an additional 693,019 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after buying an additional 2,933,091 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after buying an additional 498,134 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,901,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,962,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after buying an additional 928,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

