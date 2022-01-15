Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.54

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.54 and traded as high as $40.69. Strattec Security shares last traded at $39.52, with a volume of 2,550 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54. The company has a market cap of $156.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04.
In other Strattec Security news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $33,174.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Strattec Security by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Strattec Security Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRT)
STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.
