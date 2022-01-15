Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.54

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.54 and traded as high as $40.69. Strattec Security shares last traded at $39.52, with a volume of 2,550 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54. The company has a market cap of $156.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.67). Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $100.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Strattec Security news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $33,174.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Strattec Security by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

