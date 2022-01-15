Stream Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,391.00 (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $53,391.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00058348 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 242,631,865 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

