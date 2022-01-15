Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.93

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and traded as high as $20.24. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 520 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sturgis Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

About Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity.

