Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $40.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

SUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,376 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after acquiring an additional 952,426 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

