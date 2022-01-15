SUN (old) Price Hits $0.0266 on Major Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last week, SUN (old) has traded flat against the US dollar. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN (old) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00063419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00059740 BTC.

SUN (old) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

