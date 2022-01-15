Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Up 6,566.7% in December

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 6,566.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,983,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SNPW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Sun Pacific has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
About Sun Pacific
