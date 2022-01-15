Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Up 6,566.7% in December

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 6,566.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,983,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNPW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Sun Pacific has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Get Sun Pacific alerts:

About Sun Pacific

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solar and other energy solutions. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, which utilize advertising offerings for state and local municipalities. It also provides general, electrical, and plumbing contracting services to public and commercials customers.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.