SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,285,317 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,119 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 1.55% of SunCoke Energy worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 98.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 363.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 36,358 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 32.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 26,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 25.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SXC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE SXC opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.26. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

