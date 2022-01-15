SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Up 5%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $21.40. 21,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,022,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWR. Raymond James raised shares of SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in SunPower by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

