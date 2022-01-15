SureRemit 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,728.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 48.6% against the dollar. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $989,945.85 and approximately $3,728.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.76 or 0.07691671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,928.64 or 0.99883994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00069755 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008185 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.