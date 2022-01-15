SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Short Interest Update

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the December 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFC opened at $9.96 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 47,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

