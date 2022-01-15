Swap Price Tops $0.0215 on Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Swap has a total market cap of $314,771.81 and approximately $525.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Swap has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00063390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00076824 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.13 or 0.07679617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,938.33 or 0.99980983 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00069378 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 14,658,789 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.