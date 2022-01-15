Swiss National Bank Buys 300 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of John Bean Technologies worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,583,000 after acquiring an additional 111,789 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 85.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 451.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $44,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total value of $170,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,046 shares of company stock worth $668,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

JBT stock opened at $149.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.31. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

