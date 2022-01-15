Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Hexcel worth $10,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,371 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 267,201 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Hexcel by 533.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 55,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

