Swiss National Bank Purchases 10,100 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Change Healthcare worth $10,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,148,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,790,000 after acquiring an additional 340,567 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 5,337.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 768,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 754,795 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,245,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHNG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

