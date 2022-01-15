Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,200 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Redfin worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Redfin by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.62.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $141,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $459,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 152,814 shares of company stock worth $6,659,776 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

