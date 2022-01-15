Swiss National Bank Purchases 500 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of National Fuel Gas worth $10,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

In related news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

