Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to announce sales of $71.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.02 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $69.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $278.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.24 million to $279.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $293.94 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

Synchronoss Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 631,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,244. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

