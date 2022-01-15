Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Sysco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE SYY opened at $79.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Sysco by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 22,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.