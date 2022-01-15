TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,400 shares, an increase of 567.7% from the December 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TAG Immobilien stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

