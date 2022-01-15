TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,400 shares, an increase of 567.7% from the December 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
TAG Immobilien stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63.
TAG Immobilien Company Profile
