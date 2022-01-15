Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $357.45 million, a PE ratio of -19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.00. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $89.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.