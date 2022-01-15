Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.80.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $53,099.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $143,958.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $522,815. Company insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 23,712 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

