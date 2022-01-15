Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.75. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 376 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $37.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 146.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 1.83% of Taylor Devices worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

