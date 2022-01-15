TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

TRP stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in TC Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 11,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 451,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,003,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

