TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Progress Software worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $74,464,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 10.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,164,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,305,000 after purchasing an additional 114,053 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PRGS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

