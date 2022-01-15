TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Fate Therapeutics worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,613,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,829,000 after purchasing an additional 404,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,314,000 after purchasing an additional 71,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 873,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,103,000 after acquiring an additional 69,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,537. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $119.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.87.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

