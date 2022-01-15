TD Asset Management Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,368,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,888,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 152,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.60. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 110.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

