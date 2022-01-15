TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) by 306.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 765,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,024,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 140,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,924,000.

Get Elanco Animal Health Incorporat alerts:

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.