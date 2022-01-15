Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,756 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $12,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 14.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 116.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock worth $14,413,903. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $130.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of -224.90, a PEG ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.91 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

