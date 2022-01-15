Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 217.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Generac were worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $306.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $377.29 and its 200 day moving average is $414.25. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.21 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.10.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

