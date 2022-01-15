Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $9.72 Million Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,823 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Zai Lab worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 5.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Wirth acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $49.78 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.08.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. Analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

