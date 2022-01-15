Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $11.03 Million Investment in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Olaplex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $245,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $309,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

