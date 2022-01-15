Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,994 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of News worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in News by 13.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in News by 303.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in News by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,292,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,386,000 after buying an additional 665,970 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in News by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 276,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in News by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $22.72 on Friday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. News’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

NWSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

