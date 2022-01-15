Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 627 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $516,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Norris purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.69.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.08 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

