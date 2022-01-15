Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 105,840 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after acquiring an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,079,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after acquiring an additional 397,426 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $155.65 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.63.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.10.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,965 shares of company stock worth $12,767,048. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

