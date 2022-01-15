Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,696,000 after acquiring an additional 609,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Livent by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,648,000 after purchasing an additional 272,634 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Livent by 31.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 611,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 136,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.10. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

