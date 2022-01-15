Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.14

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.14 and traded as high as $5.15. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 46,973 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $990.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,441 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 8,845.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,005,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 994,727 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 271.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 985,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 720,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1,227.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 557,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 977.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 389,900 shares in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

