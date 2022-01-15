Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,724 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $57,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $3.18 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. On average, analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

