Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.37

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 9008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

