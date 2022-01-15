TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 243.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in TELUS were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in TELUS by 3.6% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in TELUS by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in TELUS in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 706,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 11.9% in the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $23.76 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. TELUS’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TU shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

