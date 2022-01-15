Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Up 280.6% in December

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 280.6% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE TDF traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,777. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

