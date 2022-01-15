Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.00

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.56), with a volume of 73990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.57).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.47) price target on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.47) price target on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.03 million and a P/E ratio of -16.14.

In related news, insider Alex Cheatle acquired 21,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £20,082.05 ($27,259.47).

About Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

