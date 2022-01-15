Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.73% of Tenneco worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,069 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,540 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,605,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after acquiring an additional 909,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,134,000 after buying an additional 677,886 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEN opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

