Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Stake Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Terminix Global worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,171,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,038,000 after buying an additional 524,655 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,516,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,363,000 after buying an additional 484,858 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,235,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,113,000 after buying an additional 275,280 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,520,000 after buying an additional 251,946 shares during the period.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

TMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.