Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report $3.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.31 billion and the highest is $3.44 billion. Textron reported sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $12.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $76.66. 763,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,747. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. Textron has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.35%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Textron by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Textron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.